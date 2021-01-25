Non-profit group hosting free COVID-19 testing clinics

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Southern Alabama Area Health Education Center is hosting free COVID-19 testing clinics across the area over the coming days. Their first clinic was held Saturday in Bay Minette, but only 45 of 150 test swabs were administered.

“The numbers continue to rise and the only way we can slow it down and hopefully eventually stop it is for each of us to know if we are positive that way we can take the necessary precautions,” said Southern Alabama A.H.E.C. Executive Director Vanessa Hall.

Monday the non-profit organization administered tests in Clarke County, where 407 new cases of the virus have been reported within the last 14 days. Hall is urging the community to get tested.

“Because it’s free and you don’t need symptoms I recommend it more that people come out and actually get tested that way they know and so if they are positive they can take the necessary precautions,” she said.

The Grove Hill clinic Monday was off to a slow start, too. At a time when lines are filling up for vaccinations, it appears fewer people are taking advantage of the testing clinics available.

On Tuesday Mobile County residents can get tested at Central Presbyterian Church from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The group will host another clinic in Baldwin County in February 7th from noon until 4 p.m.

“We’ve actually been receiving calls asking when is our next testing event within our 10 counties. People are willing to drive. I think it’s really starting to sink in or hit home. I’m not sure what it is. But we’re starting to receive more calls like we’ll drive. Where’s your next free testing we’ll drive to where it is to get tested,” added Hall.

There’s a 48-hour turnaround time on each test.