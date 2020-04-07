Nominate a Hometown Hero!

(WKRG) — Every day on WKRG News 5 at 5 we will be honoring a Hometown Hero. These are all kinds of people working on the front lines from hospitals to your grocery store. Send us a picture, name, and the reason why they should be our Hometown Hero of the day. Send it to producers@wkrg.com and watch to see if we honor your Hometown Hero. And check back here often as we add to our gallery of heroes.
Today’s winner is Jan Castleberry-Fort of the USPS. Thank you to all the mail carriers and delivery workers for everything you are doing right now!
