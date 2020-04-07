Nominate a Hometown Hero!

(WKRG) — Every day on WKRG News 5 at 5 we will be honoring a Hometown Hero. These are all kinds of people working on the front lines from hospitals to your grocery store. Send us a picture, name, and the reason why they should be our Hometown Hero of the day. Send it to producers@wkrg.com and watch to see if we honor your Hometown Hero. And check back here often as we add to our gallery of heroes.

Today’s winner is Jan Castleberry-Fort of the USPS. Thank you to all the mail carriers and delivery workers for everything you are doing right now!

Deann Servos and Prodisee Pantry are gearing up for mass food distribution tomorrow. Thanks to all who are doing their part to make a difference right now .

THANK YOU Kari Whatley with Equine Therapy Group. Because it’s outdoors and very small groups she is able to continue her service to veterans and others and help tackle anxiety… at a time they need it most. Thank you to all mental health professionals working to help us all get through this . More about ETG: https://www.wkrg.com/whats-working/whats-working-horse-therapy-helping-vets/ — with Kari Gudeman Whatley.







THANK YOU!! Quanesha & Jermaine working hard at the Walmart in Foley. Thanks to everyone who is working hard to help their neighbors during this crisis. It’s how we will all get through this together.

THANK YOU!! Foley Police Officer Fincher and Walmart employee Billie Perry… just a few of the people working hard to protect us and keep us all going ! Thanks to everyone who’s doing their part.



