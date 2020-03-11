NOAA Open House cancelled due to Coronavirus

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pascagoula, MS. (WKRG)- NOAA decided to cancel the NOAA Open House that was scheduled for March 21st at the Pascagoula Lab. NOAA is celebrating 50 years of science, service and stewardship and wanted to open its doors to give tours of the active research vessel and fishery labs.

Brandi Noble explained, “We are taking this step out of an abundance of caution for our volunteers and visitors.”

They plan on having the open house at an undetermined later date.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories