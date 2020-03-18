No on-premises service at bars, restaurants for one week according to mandatory health order in Mobile Co.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County health Department (MCHD) is suspending certain public gatherings because of the risk of infection by the novel coronavirus COVID-19. This order is effective today at 5 p.m.

Health Officer issues mandatory health order to stop the spread of COVID-19

MOBILE, Alabama — Mobile County Health Officer Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II has issued orders suspending certain public gatherings because of the risk of infection by the novel coronavirus COVID-19. This order is effective today at 5 p.m.

“In order to prevent what is happening in Birmingham, we are issuing these orders,” said Dr. Eichold, in reference to Jefferson County having almost two dozen positive test results. “We have no confirmed cases in Mobile County, so we want to make every effort to protect our residents. We want to work against this very aggressive virus from being established in our county.”

Dr. Eichold says any restaurant, bar, brewery or Priority Category 3 food service establishment shall not permit on-premises consumption of food or drink for one week. This order shall be revaluated prior to the end of one week for possible modification.

This order further states:

-Such establishments may continue to offer food for take-out or delivery provided the social distancing protocols including maintaining a consistent six-foot distance between persons are followed.

-Such establishments are strongly encouraged to offer online ordering and curbside pick-up of food.

-Hospital food service areas are excluded from this order provided they have their own social distancing plan.

-All Nursing Home/Long Term Care Facilities shall prohibit visitation of all visitors and non-essential health care personnel, except for certain compassionate care situations such as end of life.

-All Senior Citizen Center gatherings shall be closed. Senior Citizen Centers and their partners are urged to assure that their clients continue to receive needed meals via curbside pick-up or delivery.

-Frequent hand washing and cleaning of countertops and other surfaces is advised.

-All daycares and schools with 12 or more persons should remain closed as per the order of the Alabama Department of Education.