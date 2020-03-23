No curfew set for Harrison County Mississippi

Harrison County, Ms (WKRG) – The Harrison County Board of Supervisors met this morning to discuss county plans with the COVID-19 pandemic.

There was discussion at the meeting for a proposed 24-hour curfew plan for the county drawn up by law enforcement. No vote was taken on this curfew after Coast mayors voiced their opinion against this.

The board did pass a motion to prohibit gatherings of more than ten people on Harrison County sand beaches, which had the support of the five coastal mayors.

The Board encouraged people to stay home if and when they can and use social distancing protocals suggested by the CDC.

Below is the original press release from the City of Biloxi about the proposed curfew.

Unedited press release from the City of Biloxi

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson and police chiefs in Harrison County are recommending a two-week, 24-hour curfew beginning Monday night, and Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich said he expects the issue to come up during a Harrison County Board of Supervisors meeting Monday morning.

Peterson and the police chiefs suggest the curfew run through April 6 at 6 p.m.

“This is something that was written for discussion purposes on Friday afternoon, before the executive proclamations closing bars, lounges, public facilities and so forth were issued,” Gilich said. “The closures we have ordered are certainly going to have an impact. Right now, we’re asking people to limit travel to what is totally necessary, but there is no total lockdown of this city. If such a decision was made, including time, place and scope, it will be made by the mayor and City Council, with, I hope, all leaders across the Coast working in concert.”

Gilich said he had expected the issue to come up Monday morning.

“I had planned to attend the Board of Supervisors meeting all along and that’s where this was to come up first, in my opinion. And with the potential for Spring Break just around the corner, I was hoping there could be some steps to limit the possibility of large groups gathering on the beach.”

The mayor said the steps being taken – states of emergency, emergency declarations, and talk of curfews – are similar to what residents might see before a hurricane.

“That’s the best analogy for the public to remember,” Gilich said. “There’s no reason to be alarmed, or to overreact or underreact. This is just like preparing for a hurricane. Shelter in place. Just follow the advice, and the advice of the moment is limit travel. Follow the advice of the CDC and the Mississippi State Department of Health. Announcements by those agencies and local leaders will be made when necessary.”

