Nintendo Switch sold out during coronavirus pandemic

(CNN Newsource) — Many common retailers — like Amazon, Target, Gamestop and Best Buy — are out of the popular video game console.

Nintendo told the Hollywood Reporter that more systems are on the way.

it’s unclear if the lack of supply is because of the coronavirus pandemic —

but back in February the company did say there could be shipment delays.

