Nintendo Switch sold out during coronavirus pandemic

(CNN Newsource) — Many common retailers — like Amazon, Target, Gamestop and Best Buy — are out of the popular video game console.
Nintendo told the Hollywood Reporter that more systems are on the way.
it’s unclear if the lack of supply is because of the coronavirus pandemic —
but back in February the company did say there could be shipment delays.
Many common retailers — like Amazon, Target, Gamestop and Best Buy — are out of the popular video game console.
Nintendo told the Hollywood Reporter that more systems are on the way.
it’s unclear if the lack of supply is because of the coronavirus pandemic —
but back in February the company did say there could be shipment delays.
LATEST STORIES:
- 108 new cases of the coronavirus reported in Mississippi; 485 total cases in state
- MPD: Officer violated policy during controversial arrest that went viral
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – March 26, 2020
- WATCH: Stocks open 2% higher after Senate passes virus relief bill
- Global infections near 500,000 as more than 2.8 billion people are under severe travel restrictions