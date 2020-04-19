Nine residents, one employee at Crowne Health Care of Mobile dead due to COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Crowne Health Care says nine of their residents and one employee that tested positive for COVID-19 is dead due to COVID-19.

According to a media statement from Crown Health Care, Saturday they confirmed 23 positive cases in the facility. 22 out of those 23 cases showed no symptoms and one is just experiencing mild symptoms.

In March, Crown Health Care reports they had 49 residents and 45 employees test positive for the virus.

One resident who previously tested positive for the virus has since tested negative. Two of their residents who were transferred to a hospital have now returned to the facility. Currently, sixteen of their residents are in the hospital.

At this time, two of their employees are in the hospital. One of those employees is in ICU. However, neither is on a ventilator.

