Nick Saban encourages Alabamians to stay home during COVID-19 crisis

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — University of Alabama head coach Nick Saban shared a message on Twitter Tuesday, encouraging Alabamians to stay home to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“The safety of our players and staff is what’s most important,” Saban said.

Saban stressed practicing social distancing and good hygiene habits, echoing what state and federal health officials have said.

“We look forward to all that’s to come, including the opportunity to play college football this fall. But the best and safest way to ensure that happens is to listen to the experts, follow their guidelines and take care of each other,” Saban said.

