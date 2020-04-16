NEWS 5 INVESTIGATES: Where’s my stimulus money?

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With many getting their stimulus checks this week, those who haven’t seen the come cash come in are anxiously waiting for it.

We looked into why a specific group – people who have used tax preparers – haven’t gotten their money yet. Several viewers contacted News 5 saying they got a notification from the IRS that their stimulus check had been deposited – but to an account number they did not recognize.

“When anyone signs up for one of these, you have to assign a temporary account to that person,” said George Rankins, a tax preparer for American Financial Services in Mobile.

It appears that, for many who use tax services, the stimulus money went into that temporary account, instead of the user’s primary account. Rankins says, to his understanding, banks that received that stimulus money into those temporary accounts, have already sent the money back to the IRS.

However, those banks – and the IRS – are not easy to get ahold of. And the timeline of when that money will get to its rightful recipients is still up in the air.

“You can’t call the IRS. There’s nothing else to do but wait right now. It’s just a waiting game,” said Katheryn Neese, who’s currently in this predicament.

We called one of the banks that holds those funds, and received an automated message that anyone seeking information about the stimulus check needs to reach out to the IRS, not the bank.

We reached out to the IRS media contact in hopes of getting more information. We will continue to follow this, and update you when we can our questions answered.

