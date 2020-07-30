NEWS 5 INVESTIGATES: What’s being done as COVID-19 cases rise at Baldwin County Veterans home

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs confirms with News 5 that COVID-19 cases at William F. Green in Bay Minette have risen from 17 total – to 29 total. That’s now 17 veterans and 12 staff members.

“This is really freaking us out,” said Ruth Carlisle – whose father used to reside there before he passed – when cases initially spiked at the home.

We have been trying to get in contact with someone at the facility or the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs ever since that initial spike-in-cases reported on July 13th.

This week, we were able to get some answers over the phone regarding what the facility is doing to slow the spread.

“If a resident has been exposed, they’re placed in an isolated area of the home for further treatment,” said Alicia Anger, public information officer for the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs. She also said staff members are screened for symptoms on a daily basis.

Relatives of residents also brought us concerns about a construction crew that has been allowed to work on the property.

“They have not been on the property,” said Anger. “They’re in an area they’re remodeling and that has been shut down temporarily.”

Carlisle’s father passed away the day after they took him out of the home to take him into hospice care. She said she pleaded to go visit him inside as his health was deteriorating. While no one with the state veterans office initially responded to our inquiries about that, we were told this week – special exception visits are allowed.

“Compassionate visits are granted when that family member is about to pass away,” said Anger. “So that family member is coming in to say their goodbyes, to the loved ones, so we make sure that they all go through the same checks and protocols.”

