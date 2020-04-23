MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Last week, we told you about several people who saw their stimulus money get deposited into temporary bank accounts set up by their tax preparers.

Some of those people were given false hope in their latest stimulus check notifications from the IRS.

“The first thing I seen in bold was the new date. I was like ‘Oh! Thank goodness!’ Then the next thing I seen in bold was the last four digits of the social. And I was like no, it’s not there again,” said Tanisha Pettway of Mobile.

A spokesperson for the IRS said the best way to fix this problem is to utilize the “Get My Payment” app, and enter your bank account number and routing number.

Pettway says she has no option to do so, and has still not been able to get in direct contact with someone at the IRS.

“We should have been able to say, ‘Hey, this is not our account, please update the information,'” she said. “Y’all don’t have anyone for us to call.”

