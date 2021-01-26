NEWS 5 INVESTIGATES: Online risks children face with more screen time during pandemic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Child advocacy centers are seeing the youngest crop of children ever – being exposed to obscene material online.

“Seems like lately, within the last year it’s just getting younger and younger, really even in last probably 3 to 4 months,” said Niki Whitaker, executive director at the Baldwin County Child Advocacy Center. “Prior, the youngest we saw that we were really concerned about was a 10 year old, but then in the last few months we’re seeing 8-and-9-year-olds.”

Whitaker says it’s easier for kids to come across this material than one may think.

“The kind of people who do these things and put this stuff out are just really good,” she said. “One minute a child could be looking at their favorite toy and the next thing you know there’s porn on the screen.”

Tuesday at 10, we delve into the behavioral problems that come with children being exposed to graphic images at such a young age, and what the FBI says parents can do to help keep kids safe.