Newly sworn-in city council to vote Thursday on extending Pensacola mask mandate

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The city council with four new members will vote Thursday evening whether or not to extend a mask mandate that’s been in effect since June.

This vote comes as Escambia County sees the highest numbers of COVID-19 hospital patients since earlier this summer.

Mayor Grover Robinson gave an update on Facebook Wednesday afternoon.

“I know there’s a lot of fatigue out there from wearing masks,” Robinson said. “I get it. I’m the same way. I’m tired of doing it as well but we’re doing it.”

There are 136 people hospitalized with COVID-19 at the three Pensacola hospitals and 79 of them are using ventilators.

“This has been a challenging week for us but I think it goes to show we’ve basically had about five steady weeks of increase,” Robinson said.

Two months ago, the positivity rate was at 2.6 percent but this week, it’s up to 9.9 percent.

Vaccines are expected possibly in January in Northwest Florida hospitals.

“Let’s get through the Christmas season and get into the New Year and let the vaccine happen and hopefully us having no need for mask will be right around the corner but now is the time we need to wear a mask,” Robinson said.

The mask mandate, which applies to those inside businesses in city limits, has been approved several times since June. Thursday night, the city council with its new members will vote whether or not to extend it. If approved, the mandate will last until Feb. 25.

