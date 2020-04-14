New website is a “one-stop-shop” for Mobile businesses

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many small businesses to close, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still support them. Visit Mobile, Mobile’s tourism group, has launched a new website to help business owners continue to connect with the community amid the stay-at-home order.

Thisismobileal.com launched Tuesday. It’s a one-stop-shop where you can find anything you need to know about your favorite local spots. It lists who is open, who is temporarily closed, and what options consumers have for each specific business. There is a section for restaurants and a section for other businesses.

“We’ll have everything from jewelry stores, to florists, to museums and everything in between,” said Emily Gonzalez, VP of Marketing and Communications for Visit Mobile. “We’re really trying to make sure that all the information is there in one resource.”

Business owners can add their business to the site themselves. Visit Mobile has also vetted three different online gift card options.

“We’ve had some friends test it out that didn’t have gift certificates already set up. They have loved it. They have jumped right in and they opened up a new opportunity for their business well past this crisis,” said Gonzalez.

That is the goal. Visit Mobile wants to have this site be a source for consumers and business owners alike well after the pandemic.

“We love to support one another and celebrate one another both in good times and bad. We’ll continue to support and celebrate each other on the other side,” said Gonzalez.

