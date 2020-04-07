New Orleans’ Buku fest canceled due to COVID-19

Dear BUKREWE:Thank you for what has been more patience than we planned on asking of you.



The world was a different place 3 weeks ago when we were forced to cancel BUKU and made the quick call to reschedule it for Labor Day weekend. Maybe we were naïve, but the COVID crisis seemed manageable at that point, and we did the only thing we knew how to do… we fought for the show and the fans, quickly rebooking the whole lineup for Labor Day, and we thank the venue, vendors, staff and artists for going down that road with us. It was achievable. But then, as the pandemic began to ravage New Orleans, and now as we watch cases surpass a million worldwide, it just doesn’t feel right to plan a music festival for later this year and put everyone involved through more uncertainty.



Therefore, with a heavy heart and after many sleepless nights, we are going to forego efforts to reschedule BUKU 2020 at this time. From the bottom of our hearts, we are sorry for getting your hopes up about a reschedule, but the truth is that no one has a crystal ball, and a BUKU planned in uncertain times might not yield the carefree BUKU experience you deserve. This difficult decision will allow us to get money back into your hands the quickest, use our resources to offer assistance to the local community, and focus all of our creative attention on making BUKU 2021 the best one ever.



Like we said from the beginning of all this, we are offering refunds. Please click here for information on how to either obtain a full refund or transfer your pass to next year’s BUKU on March 19-20, 2021. Speaking of next year, after taking this year off, we’ll be so antsy to crush it for you and plan on pulling out all of the stops in 2021, including a fire lineup that we anticipate looking similar to 2020 but with a bunch of new gems subbed in.



Look, we know this sucks right now, but we will get through this together. We’ve gotten to know you over the years, BUKREWE… you are resilient, resourceful, optimistic, vibrant, nonconforming, creative, absolutely gorgeous and full of a hopeful, infectious energy that has motivated us in planning this event for years. We will see you on the other side of this thing, in absolute triumph. But until then, please stay healthy, stay mentally connected although physically apart, and continue striving to be dope.



With love + appreciation,



Team BUKU

(Dante, Reeves, Andrew, Katelyn, Taran, Marie, Lukas, Lauren, Dan, Spenser, Jackie, Adam, Tristen)