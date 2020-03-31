New machine detects coronavirus in 5 minutes

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) - A Detroit native and Grammy winner treated the Henry Ford Hospital emergency room staff to lunch Monday as a thank you for their work during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Lizzo said her team worked to keep the food delivery safe, and that they’d be staying inside and praying for the staff.

Monday was National Doctors’ Day and Detroit has become one of the nation’s “hot spots” for new coronavirus cases, according to the U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams.