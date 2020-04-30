New COVID-19 drive-thru testing site opens this weekend at UWF

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Governor Ron Desantis has announced a new state-run testing site on the campus of University of West Florida for Escambia and Santa Rosa County residents.

The test site will be at the SP2 parking lot which is on the east side of campus near the East Sports Complex. You’re asked to remain in your vehicles and pre-screening is not required. The National Guard will be there to assist.

The testing site will open Friday from 9 a.m .to 5 p.m. only for first responders but will open to the public Saturday, May 2 from 9 a.m to 5 p.m.

