New CDC distancing guidelines won’t change much in schools in Mobile and Baldwin counties

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The CDC has changed its guidelines for social distancing in schools, cutting the distance in half from six feet down to three feet.

We reached out to both Mobile County and Baldwin County Public Schools, and they say those guidelines won’t really change what they’re doing in their schools right now.

Baldwin County Public Schools says they have always said they would practice social distancing as much as they could anywhere inside, and that they have looked at the CDC guidelines as that, guidelines.

The Mobile County Public School System tells WKRG News 5 the guidelines won’t really change what they are doing now. They will continue to spread six feet apart as best they can, and MCPSS says about half of their students are still doing online remote learning. They say it could affect them in August when more students will return to face-to-face instruction unless they are enrolled in the Mobile Academy of Virtual Learning. But, they add, the guidelines could change by then.

The Mobile County Health Department says this recommendation from the CDC is based on data collected from trials. “We are being better informed from science as opposed to looking at what we think we know and being the most conservative as possible,” said Dr. Scott Chavers with the Mobile County Health Department.

The CDC recommends children in elementary schools only need to maintain three feet distance when masked in classrooms.

“That’s probably OK with kids, they’re pretty resilient, they bounce,” said Becky Jones.

The new recommendations also apply to some middle and high school students, unless the spread of COVID-19 in the community is high. Then, they say middle and high school students must remain six feet apart.

They say adults should still keep their distance. And, the CDC is still advising students should stay six feet apart when masks cannot be worn, like during lunch.

“I believe in herd immunity, personally I believe the masks have slowed down our immunity and stretched it out,” said Sidney Smith.

The Mobile County Health Department says part of the reasoning behind this change is because of masks.

“That actually is based on new clinical trial information where they are studying the transmission dynamics. It appears based on the most recent data that three-foot distancing is equivalent to six-foot,” said Dr. Chavers. He continued, “It’s the masking that is really playing a big part in the reduction of social distancing.”