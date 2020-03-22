New cases of coronavirus in Alabama, total rises to 138

by: WKRG Staff

(ADPH) – The Alabama Department of Public Health has released new figures on the number of coronavirus cases in the state.

There are now 138 cases of COVID-19 in the state, with no deaths being reported from the virus. There are two confirmed cases in both Mobile and Baldwin counties.

