New businesses face challenges as pandemic restrictions ease

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The coronavirus pandemic has dealt a crushing blow to the restaurant and service industry around the region.

The owners of a new pizza chain location in Mobile hope now is the right time to open for the first time. It’s one more day of training for some of the 30 employees at Blaze Pizza in Mobile. The pizza chain officially opens its newest location in the port city Wednesday.

Operating Partner Jeff LaCour said they originally planned to open in March but statewide orders forced them to put that on pause. As they got rolling again he said it was difficult to find employees. They’ll start on the same footing as other restaurants, only filling half their tables for dine-in service

“With summer starting and opening at 50 percent capacity we felt like it was a good opportunity,” said LaCour. As the “Safer at Home” orders are eased they’re hoping people are just eager to get out

“There are advantages, people are stir crazy in their homes and they want to get out and have a new experience,” said marketing director Hayley Martinez. They hope customers will give them a shot during a time when the pandemic has pinched a lot of restaurants.

BLAZE PIZZA INFORMATION:

9 Du Rhu Dr, Mobile, AL 36608

(251) 304-7979

https://www.blazepizza.com/

