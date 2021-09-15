New AltaPointe monoclonal antibody clinic open for same-day appointments

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There are new restrictions when it comes to how medical facilities can order monoclonal antibodies, but AltaPointe’s new clinic says it has “ample” doses available.

Under the direction of the U.S. Department of Health and human services, facilities can’t directly order the treatment doses from manufacturers. A state-coordinated distribution method will be implemented instead, which will be based on each state’s infection rate.

“Right now, we don’t see any direct impact. We’re going to stay on top of things day-to-day, week-to-week, and make sure we have enough doses to support these patients,” said Beth Edwards with AltaPointe.

Monoclonal antibody treatments help those at risk for serious COVID- symptoms, and people who have been recently infected, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

At AltaPointe, patients will get an antibody injection that consists of four shots. Medical staff will then monitor patients for an hour afterward.

The clinic has been open for about one week. Its purpose is to make antibody treatments more readily available and take some of the pressure off hospitals.

Those wishing to make an appointment can call 251-305-4550. Children are eligible if they are 12 and older and weigh at least 88 pounds.