Netflix CEO donates $30 million to coronavirus vaccine development

(CNN) — The CEO of Netflix has donated $30 million toward the research for a coronavirus vaccine. According to Variety, Reed Hastings and his wife, Patty Quillin, gave the money to Gavi the Vaccine Alliance, a nonprofit immunization organization founded by the Bill Gates Foundation.

The funds will reportedly be spent on speeding up the COVID-19 vaccine development and help with distributing once it is available.

Gavi’s goal is to raise $7.4 billion for the cause.

The nonprofit wants to immunize 300 million children over the next five years.

