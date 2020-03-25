Need for masks so great, Medical Society of Mobile says they are going out as soon as they come in

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There is a shortage of N-95 masks around the country, including in Mobile County.

The Medical Society of Mobile County has been collecting donations of new, unopened masks for a few days now. They say the need is so great, as soon as donations come in, they go right back out to one of the healthcare locations in Mobile. This, all as the COVID-19 crisis continues to grow.

Right now, there are 10 positive cases of COVID-19 in Mobile County. The mask supply is already extremely short as doctors prepare for more positive cases of COVID-19. First responders and physicians desperately need them in order to serve patients safely.

“A lot of this is guesswork because we don’t know the length of time we’re dealing with, we don’t know exactly how many numbers we will get, but if you use some of the projections, then theoretically we could be out of these supplies within a matter of short weeks,” said Dr. Lawrence Bedsole, the Vice-President of the Medical Society of Mobile County and Pulmonologist/Critical Care physician.

They have received some donations over the past few weeks. “The supplies we have already gotten have extended us days to weeks, and so if those keep coming in, then hopefully we will be able to get through this with no significant shortage,” said Dr. Bedsole.

The N-95 masks can reduce the wearer’s exposure to airborne particles, to help them while potentially treating patients with COVID-19, which is highly contagious.

“if we start to lose members of the working health care community, obviously that is going to seriously adversely affect the entire community,” said Dr. Bedsole.

You can drop-off donations of new, un-opened N-95 masks at the Medical Society of Mobile County’s office at 2701 Airport Boulevard, from 10-3 Monday-Friday. Call (251) 476-9494 for further details or if a different drop off time or day is necessary.

