Need a job? Papa John’s in Pensacola area now hiring

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Are you looking for a job during the COVID-19 pandemic? Papa John’s locations in Northwest Florida are hiring.

Papa John’s locations in the Pensacola Metropolitan area are hiring new restaurant team members to continue their “commitment to delivering meals and offering carry out, meeting a valuable need during these challenging times,” a Papa John’s media release says.



“We’re making it quick and simple to apply, interview and start work same-day at Papa John’s,” said Bob Billman, OVP, Papa John’s Pensacola. “Our team members are playing an important role in the community, following high standards of safety precautions as they continue to deliver meals to our

customers’ doorsteps when many are being asked to stay at home.”

The open positions include delivery drivers, shift leads and restaurant customer service representatives. The restaurant locations hiring are:

• 6315 North Ninth Avenue, Pensacola

• 805 N Fairfield Drive, Pensacola

• 503 North Navy Boulevard, Pensacola

• 2829 Michigan Avenue, Pensacola

• 6559 West Highway 90, Milton

Papa John’s says it is focused on protecting its team members and customers by implementing new safety measures like “No Contact Delivery.”

To learn more about the open positions in the Pensacola area and apply, visit https://jobs.papajohns.com or text JOBS to 47272.

