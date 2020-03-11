NBA game to be played with no fans due to coronavirus

Golden State Warriors guard D’Angelo Russell (0) drives next to Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State Warriors confirmed Wednesday they will be hosting the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday at the Chase Center in a game that will be closed to fans.

Additionally, all events through March 21 will be canceled or postponed, officials announced.

Fans who have tickets to Thursday and Saturday night’s games will receive a refund in the amount paid.

Those who purchased tickets to a concert happening at the Chase Center during the impacted dates will be notified through the promoter directly to either receive a refund or exchange for a rescheduled show at the Chase Center.

The following events are scheduled through March 21 at the Chase Center;

Thursday, March 12 – Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets*

Friday, March 13 – Tame Impala (postponed)

Saturday, March 14 – Santa Cruz Warriors vs. Austin Spurs (moved to Santa Cruz)*

Thursday, March 19 – Post Malone (cancelled or postponed – TBD)

Saturday, March 21 – Bell Biv Devoe & Friends (postponed)

*Games will continue as scheduled without fans in attendance.

The announcement comes after city officials officially banned all large events with more than 1,000 people in attendance in an effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus.