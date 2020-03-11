National Security Advisor blasts China for coronavirus “cover-up”

(CNN) — Robert O’Brien, National Security Advisor: “Unfortunately rather than using best practices, this outbreak in Wuhan was covered up. There’s lots of open source reporting from China, from Chinese nationals that the doctors involved were either silenced or, or put in isolation or that sort of thing so word of this virus could not get out. It probably cost the world community two months to respond. And those two months, if we had those and been able to sequence the virus and had the cooperation necessary from the Chinese, had a WHO team been on the ground, had a CDC team which we’d offered been on the ground, I think we could’ve dramatically curtailed what happened both in China and what’s now happening across the world.”
