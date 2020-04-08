National Naval Aviation Museum connection virtually during COVID-19 Pandemic

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — You can learn what The National Naval Aviation Museum has to offer without leaving your home during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The museum is offering an interactive “History Up Close Series” via Facebook Live, allowing people to submit questions before and during the event.

A news release issued by the museum quotes Lt. General Duane Thiessen, “This Museum is important to our community and we’re hoping these presentations will provide education and entertainment to people who are at home.”

The next ‘History Up Close Facebook Live’ is scheduled for Thursday, April 9, and will feature the Grumman F3F.

For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/NavalAviationMuseum/

LATEST STORIES