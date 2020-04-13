Nation deals with COVID-19 surge during Easter, and there’s some good news

(CBS NEWSPATH) –There are now more than 547-thousand Americans who have tested positive for coronavirus and more than 21-thousand who have died. But on this Easter Sunday, there’s some hope for an economic resurrection. The country’s top infectious disease expert says we might be able to begin reopening sections of society next month. Nikole killion has the latest from the white house.

The sound of oxygen machines is hard to miss in the hallways of Mount Sinai Hospital in Queens, New York. Dr. Erik blutinger chronicled his day in the er and says pretty much every patient has coronavirus, “i’m seeing young patients, old patients, people in all age ranges who are incredibly sick.”

In New York, the daily death rate is falling, to 758 on Saturday . And the state’s governor says the rate of hospitalizations, intubations and discharges appears to be flattening. It’s those numbers from the nation’s pandemic epicenter that are part of the calculation to determine when the U.S. should re-open for business.

“Maybe next month. We are hoping at the end of the month,” says Dr. Anthony Fauci/National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, “we can look at is there any element we can cautiously start pulling back on. If we can, do it. If not, continue to hunker down.”

A tally from the Associated Press also finds there’s been an alarming rise in nursing home deaths, more than 26-hundred from just 450 ten days ago. But hope for healing brought Christians together in spirit across the country to celebrate Easter. Some watched live streams from home while their pastor preached to empty pews. Some drove by their church for a sprinkling of holy water.

At one churg in Gaffney, South Carolina, congregants parked in the church’s parking lot and listened to their pastor on a local radio station. But some U.S. churches proceeded with in-person services despite state or local bans on large gatherings.

