NAS Pensacola remembrance ceremony postponed

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The following is an unedited news release from the City of Pensacola:
The NAS Pensacola Remembrance Ceremony hosted by the Pensacola Navy League has been postponed following a government directive prohibiting military attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic. The ceremony was originally scheduled for Saturday, March 14 at Veterans Memorial Park.
Information on a new date will be posted at pensacolanavyleague.org or on the Pensacola Council of the Navy League of the United States Facebook page.
