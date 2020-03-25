NAS Commander: ‘We are at war with COVID-19’

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Commander at NAS Pensacola posted a two-minute long video to youtube Wednesday on the Coronavirus outbreak.

Starting by using hand sanitizer, Captain Tim Kinsella tells his shipmates and friends that this is an unprecedented time and NAS is taking precautionary measures.

“We at NAS Pensacola have a mission do. NAVY leadership has designated the training of new personnel as essential to the support of the fleet and the ultimate defense of this nation. As such we will continue to support our tenant commands to the maximum extent possible while still making every effort to protect our people. As far as I’m concerned we are at war with COVID-19 and I for one don’t intend to lose.”

Kinsella encouraged safe hygiene practices like washing your hands and covering your cough in the video before giving his take on ‘social distancing’.

“Notice I said physical distancing, the term ‘Social Distancing’ has become a part of our daily lexicon, but I instead encourage you to practice physical distancing and stay socially connected.”

The CDC says to do the following to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 if you are sick

  • Stay home except to get medical care
  • Separate yourself from other people in your home, this is known as home isolation
  • Call ahead before visiting your doctor
  • Wear a facemask if you are sick
  • Cover your coughs and sneezes
  • Clean your hands often
  • Avoid sharing personal household items
  • Clean all “high-touch” surfaces everyday
  • Monitor your symptoms

For more information on NAS Penacola, click here.

