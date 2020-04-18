N95 masks lost in tractor-trailer fire in Tennessee

by: WKRN Web Staff

Posted:

Tractor trailer fire on I-40

SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — EMS and EMA on the scene in Smith County told News 2 that N95 masks and special hospital gowns are lost after a tractor-trailer fire.

The fire happened on Saturday near mile marker 262 on I-40. Officials said the rear wheel sparked and caught fire, going up in flames.

The trailer was full, and crews are hauling to the landfill now to dump the debris. Officials said that four different fire departments battled the blaze, along with Sheriff’s departments. The driver and the cab of the truck are okay.


