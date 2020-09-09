Murphy, Daphne volleyball game rescheduled out of abundance of caution over coronavirus concern

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Staff members at both Murphy and Daphne have agreed to reschedule the JV and Varsity volleyball games that were supposed to take place Tuesday night.

A spokesperson for Mobile County Public Schools said someone told a Murphy staff member that a Daphne coach had tested positive for COVID-19, but it was someone who was not present at Murphy’s gym Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Baldwin County Public Schools said they’re not allowed to disclose COVID-19 statuses of individuals, but they tell WKRG News 5 no one on the team was exhibiting symptoms – and one member of the coaching staff was not present. The spokesperson said that member of the coaching staff had not been around the athletes or other staff members in several days.

Officials with Murphy and Daphne discussed the situation, and decided to reschedule the game for a later date.

