Mugshots provides meals for employees and starts pop-ups in neighborhoods

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) – During the Coronavirus pandemic, Mugshots Grill & Bar is providing meals for their employees every Wednesday and are also starting pop-up’s in neighborhoods to feed hungry guests!

Krystin Kirksey, General Manager at Mugshots, says “We are making sure they get two meals, not just one, if they have someone at home they can take that back to them, so it’s not just to feed them, it’s also to help their family as well. We really need these people and they are very important to us so we want to be sure they feel taken care of during this all of this.”

Mugshots is also following social distancing when providing these meals for employees by making sure they stay in their cars (with space between them) and wearing gloves and even costumes to make their coworkers smile.

Mugshots has launched neighborhood pop-ups with a limited menu (this also includes apartment complexes). Once you find out they are coming to your location, you would email or message them your order and they would bring it right to you. Be on the lookout for flyers and updates on their social media about times they are coming to your area! If you do not want to wait until they come to you, you can email them at krystin.kirksey@mugshotsgrillandbar.com or message them on Facebook.

