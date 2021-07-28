MSDH orders hospitals to delay elective procedures due to increase in COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) held a news conference on Wednesday, July 28 to provide an update on COVID-19 in the state. This comes as cases are rapidly increasing in Mississippi due to the Delta variant.

According to State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs a teen recently died from COVID-19 in the state. The teen had an underlying medical issue. Dobbs said four children have died from the coronavirus.

During the news conference, Senior Deputy and Director of Health Protection Jim Craig announced hospitals have been told to follow the Mississippi COVID-19 System of Care Plan, which goes into effect July 29 and will last until August 15.

Craig also said hospitals have been told to delay elective procedures. The delay will begin on Sunday, August 1, 2021.

MSDH leaders recommended that doctors and clinicians consider a booster or third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for certain high-risk groups with immunocompromising conditions.

On Tuesday, the CDC reversed course on some masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.

Citing new information about the ability of the delta variant to spread among vaccinated people, the CDC also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves has been outside Mississippi for several days and has made few public statements about the pandemic, even as Republican governors in neighboring Arkansas and Alabama have been outspoken in promoting vaccination efforts.

Reeves posted Friday on Twitter that “risks associated with not getting vaccinated (are greater than) risks associated with getting vaccinated.”

As Mississippi schools are starting or getting ready to start classes, some districts are saying that they are not setting mask mandates because Reeves has not said he will require masks in schools.

On Wednesday, MSDH reported 1,875 new cases of the coronavirus, along with six additional deaths.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.