MS Coast woman back home after spending 35 days on ventilator battling COVID-19

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — A woman who has spent over a month in the hospital battling COVID-19 is back home this week.

Jolene Rosado spent 35 days on a ventilator at Singing River Hospital, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

After being released from the hospital she spent two weeks in rehab. Throughout this time she missed Easter, Mother’s Day, her birthday, and her wedding anniversary.

The community welcomed her home on Tuesday with signs and cheers.

