MPD: Pet adoptions, vehicle auctions canceled

MOBILE, Ala. – To help prevent coronavirus spread, the Mobile Police Department has taken steps to protect the health of its personnel and community members. Some services at the City of Mobile Animal Shelter, Impound Yard and Records Unit have been cancelled or changed.

Effective immediately through April 6, the City of Mobile Animal Shelter has cancelled all pet adoptions in an effort to prevent large crowds from gathering. And, the animal shelter is no longer accepting stray animal drop-offs.

The Impound Yard Vehicle Auction is usually held every second Tuesday of the month. The vehicle auction scheduled for the month of April has been cancelled.

Citizens who need to pick up an impounded vehicle from the Impound Yard are asked to call 251-208-2585 to arrange an appointment to do so.

Instead of making a trip to police headquarters to get a police report from the Records Unit, citizens are encouraged to make the request online. Accident reports and incident reports (only for burglaries and thefts) can be requested at mobilepd.org. False alarm fines can be paid online as well.

The Mobile Police Department won’t be offering fingerprinting to the public until further notice.