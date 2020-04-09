MPD issues first tickets during city curfew hours

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department tells News 5 their officers issued the city’s first tickets to three people overnight Wednesday who were in violation of the city’s new curfew order.

In addition to those three citations, Mobile Police also issued 15 verbal warnings. This was the second night of Mobile Police enforcement during the city-wide nightly curfew that went into effect Saturday.

The curfew begins at 10 p.m. and lasts until 5 a.m. Anyone in violation of the curfew will be ticketed. The curfew does exempt first responders, healthcare workers, people defined as vital workers, members of media, travelers going through the city and people experiencing homelessness. This curfew is also not limited to city lines, it also includes all of Mobile Police’s jurisdiction.

