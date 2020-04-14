MPD: Armed robbers wearing medical masks hold up business

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police say robbers took advantage of the mask-wearing during the COVID-19 pandemic to rob a local business. It happened Saturday night at Precision Tune Auto Care at 2852 Government Boulevard. Police say three people entered the business wearing medical masks and robbed it at gunpoint. They took money, then took off. Police have tracked down one of the suspects, 28-year-old Sicari Manzy was arrested. She is charged with robbery.
Manzy has a prior record with multiple theft arrests.
Precision Tune Auto Care released the surveillance video from Saturday mornings incident, you can see the crime play out below.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Animals help humans cope with stress during coronavirus pandemic
- Battle over when to reopen US escalates
- Walmart reserves daily pickup hour for those most at-risk for COVID-19
- $15 million going to Mobile Regional in response to COVID-19, more airport grants announced
- Former NY Governor George Pataki shares insight on COVID-19 handling