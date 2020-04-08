MPD: 18 warnings given first night of police enforcement during curfew

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department says officers initiated 18 warning stops Tuesday night during the city of Mobile’s evening curfew.

However, the police department says there were no citations issued.

Tuesday night marked the first night of police enforcement on the city-wide nightly curfew that went into effect Saturday. The curfew begins at 10 p.m. and lasts until 5 a.m. Anyone in violation of the curfew will be ticketed.

The curfew does exempt first responders, healthcare workers, people defined as vital workers, members of media, travelers going through the city and people experiencing homelessness. This curfew is also not limited to city lines, it also includes all of Mobile Police’s jurisdiction.

