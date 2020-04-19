Mount Vernon Stay-at-home orders include face mask requirement with possible fines

MOUNT VERNON, Ala. (WKRG) — A town in north Mobile County is also trying to crack down on the spread of COVID-19. Saturday members of the town council passed a stay-at-home order that includes requiring customers and employees at “essential retailers” to wear face coverings. It also requires people to wear face coverings outside of their homes in public.

“Persons away from their place of residence shall wear protective face covers outside when in
groups of two or more except when exercising,” read the ordinance. It also includes fines between $50 to $500 for violating any part of the ordinance or up to 90 days in jail. As far as we know, no one has been fined for not wearing a mask in a store or out in public yet.

