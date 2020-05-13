Mortgage rates so low, almost anyone could benefit!

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — There are so many people laid off or facing furlough right now who are looking to save money wherever possible. Because mortgage interest rates are very close to being at an all-time low, this might be a good time to consider refinancing your home.

Stephanie Messinger, Senior Mortgage Lender with FirstBank, says she can’t discuss interest rates specifically, but what she did say is that rates are fantastic right now!

“In the 20 years that I’ve been in the business, they are as low as they’ve ever been,” said Messinger.

She says many customers are using the opportunity to refinance.

“Some people are going to 10 year, some 15. Some are going to 30 and taking cash out. It’s been very beneficial for those clients. And a lot of people who may not necessarily have been considering purchasing have changed their mind and realized that they can get more house for the same money so they’re selling their current home and buying a new one and having a better payment,” said Messinger.

People with the best credit scores do get the best rates, but you shouldn’t dismiss the possibility of getting better rate if your credit isn’t spotless.

“I’m seeing people all across the score gamut being able to get phenomenal rates. It’s actually shocking to see some of the great interest rates that people are able to get even with lower credit scores,” Messinger told Cherish Lombard.

Even if you are out of a job due to the coronavirus pandemic, you are eligible to lower your mortgage rate.

We just take their application with the understanding that they’re going to get another job as soon as possible. We can still qualify them. Thre are guidelines in place for a length of time that a job can be lost and you can still qualify,” said Messinger.

Just keep in mind that because so many people are taking advantage of current rates closings could take a few weeks longer than usual. Messinger says the first step is to reach out to a mortgage lender and discuss your needs and goals, and after that, they will walk you through every step along the way.

On the flip side, mortgage companies are seeing the elevated risk due to the coronavirus pandemic, so mortgage insurance may be a little higher, that’s if you even need it. But because the interest rates are so low, you should still come out with a better deal.

