More than 420 people tested for COVID-19 during first week of testing in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Friday ends the first week of COVID-19 testing in Mobile County. As of Friday, more than 420 people had been tested at the Ladd Peebles Stadium testing site. The number of positive cases for the week won’t be available for 72-hours, but Monday through Thursday, there were 25 positive tests from that testing location.

“The best thing and the safest thing for anybody who can stay home is to stay home even if they’re sick, and to self-monitor their symptoms and check in with a healthcare provider,” said Natalie Fox, Chief Nursing Officer USA Health Physicians.

USA Health experts say we need to save our emergency rooms for emergencies, like heart attacks, and strokes. So if you feel like you need to be tested for COVID-19, first, you would need to call 1-888-USA-2650 to talk with a medical professional.

“They call our hotline, they talk to a clinical personnel member that basically will ask them their symptoms. Right now we’re following the CDC guidelines which means we’re testing patients who have symptoms that meet criteria, which are: fever greater than 100.4, new cough or shortness of breath, and sore throat, gastrointestinal symptoms that are new, and we just added muscle aches,” Fox told News 5.

If the medical professional thinks you should be tested, they will give you a testing time. It may be the same day, or possibly the following day, depending on the time of day you call. Testing ends at 4-p-m Monday through Friday. If you are scheduled for a test, you’ll go to Ladd with your photo ID and insurance card. And you’ll stay inside your car.

“The test that we’re doing is a PCR. The PCR looks for the presence of virus in your secretions so it actually is a swab in your nose and mouth, so we’re doing two swabs. We do one in each side of your nose and then we do one in the throat as well,” Fox said.

The test is then sent off to a local lab and results should be back within 72 hours. Patients will be sent home and told to self-quarantine after testing. If your test comes back positive, you’ll likely be advised to continue quarantine at your home.

You can call the testing hotline at 1-888-USA-2650 Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. You do not have to be a Mobile County resident to get tested. We’re told testing will continue as long as there’s a need in our community.

