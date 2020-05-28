More than 27,000 Alabamians filed unemployment between May 17-May 23

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– More people in Alabama filed for unemployment between May 17 and May 23 than the week prior.

27,920 new claims were filed with The Alabama Department of Labor (ADOL). 16,926 of those claims are COVID-19 related.

Industry breakdown:

  • Administrative and Support Services (2,718)
  • Transportation Equipment Manufacturing (2,631)
  • Food Service and Drinking Places (2,125)
  • Education Services (888)
  • General Merchandise Stores (700)

Mobile County had 3,167 new claims. Baldwin County had 755.

Jefferson County had largest number of claims with 4,221.

Historical Table
3/14/20201,824
3/21/202012,369
3/28/202080,984
4/4/2020106,739
4/11/202077,515
4/18/202066,432
4/25/202074,966
5/2/202028,985
5/9/202026,666
5/16/202025,150
5/23/202027,920
TOTAL529,550

