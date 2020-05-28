More than 27,000 Alabamians filed unemployment between May 17-May 23

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– More people in Alabama filed for unemployment between May 17 and May 23 than the week prior.

27,920 new claims were filed with The Alabama Department of Labor (ADOL). 16,926 of those claims are COVID-19 related.

Industry breakdown:

Administrative and Support Services (2,718)

Transportation Equipment Manufacturing (2,631)

Food Service and Drinking Places (2,125)

Education Services (888)

General Merchandise Stores (700)

Mobile County had 3,167 new claims. Baldwin County had 755.

Jefferson County had largest number of claims with 4,221.

Historical Table 3/14/2020 1,824 3/21/2020 12,369 3/28/2020 80,984 4/4/2020 106,739 4/11/2020 77,515 4/18/2020 66,432 4/25/2020 74,966 5/2/2020 28,985 5/9/2020 26,666 5/16/2020 25,150 5/23/2020 27,920 TOTAL 529,550

LATEST STOREIS: