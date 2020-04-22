More than 100 COVID-19 cases reported at Escambia Co. long term care facilities

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — More than 30 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday at long term care facilities in Escambia County and new information is now public about exactly where these cases are being reported.

There are 102 cases reported now in Escambia at nursing homes and assisted living facilities which is nearly 25 percent of the total cases in the county. This includes residents and staff members. None of the available data show how many cases are reported at each facility.

In Escambia, cases are reported at:

Arcadia Health and Rehabilitation

Asbury Place

Brookdale Pensacola

De Luna Health and Rehabiliation

Homestead Village Retirement

Olive Branch Health and Rehab

Rehab Center at Park Place

Rosewood Healthcare and Rehab

Southern Oaks Care Center

Specialty Health and Rehab

Westpointe Retirement Community

In Santa Rosa County:

Arbors of Gulf Breeze

In Okaloosa County:

Fort Walton Rehabilitation Center

LATEST STORIES: