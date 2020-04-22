More than 100 COVID-19 cases reported at Escambia Co. long term care facilities

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — More than 30 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday at long term care facilities in Escambia County and new information is now public about exactly where these cases are being reported.

There are 102 cases reported now in Escambia at nursing homes and assisted living facilities which is nearly 25 percent of the total cases in the county. This includes residents and staff members. None of the available data show how many cases are reported at each facility.

In Escambia, cases are reported at:
Arcadia Health and Rehabilitation
Asbury Place
Brookdale Pensacola
De Luna Health and Rehabiliation
Homestead Village Retirement
Olive Branch Health and Rehab
Rehab Center at Park Place
Rosewood Healthcare and Rehab
Southern Oaks Care Center
Specialty Health and Rehab
Westpointe Retirement Community

In Santa Rosa County:
Arbors of Gulf Breeze

In Okaloosa County:
Fort Walton Rehabilitation Center

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories