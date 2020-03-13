More precautions at Government Plaza amid coronavirus pandemic

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) "There's the ribs yeah, that's the chicken!" Twenty-three teams from around the region settling in at Heritage Park in downtown Foley for something that is getting harder to find: a weekend festival. "Luckily," says Flaps Up BBQ pitmaster Travis Patterson, "this is the one that hasn't been canceled yet. We're happy to be here."

Foley's Bar-B-Q and Blues is one of just three events still scheduled in Baldwin County amid coronavirus concerns. "Considering it is outdoors and everybody has plenty of room to walk around and not be touching each other," says Frankie Turner with "This'll Do BBQ".