More precautions at Government Plaza amid coronavirus pandemic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Court officials are taking new measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

  • All courthouse entrances will be monitored by security
  • Anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 or who has come into contact with someone who has had COVID-19 is not allowed in
  • Anyone asked to self-quarantine by a doctor or health agency is not allowed in
  • Attorneys are to contact their clients and witnesses BEFORE a scheduled court hearing to ensure that no one falls in categories two or three above. If a client or witness has possible symptoms, attorneys are told to file a notion to continue
  • If security believes an unrepresented party may be exhibiting symptoms, they will notify the judge and/or staff, and the hearing or other proceeding may be moved to a later date.
  • Only essential people are allowed in the courtroom
  • Attorneys and other parties are encouraged to matters remotely as often as possible.

