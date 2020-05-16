More people being tested for COVID-19 at Mobile testing site

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s been just over a month since coronavirus testing started at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, and it’s been about two weeks since Alabama reopened. Many people are wondering if the state reopened too soon. The only real way to tell is through testing.

Since COVID-19 testing began, more than 14,070 tests have been administered in Mobile, and as of May 15, 100 of them were positive.

We’re told there hasn’t been much of a change in the number of positive tests week to week at the Ladd-Peebles Stadium site, but more poeple are being tested.

“Well over 100 patients a day that we’re putting through here,” said Natalie Fox, Chief Nursing Officer at USA Health Physician Practices.

Fox oversees testing at Ladd Stadium. She says testing needs have slightly increased since Alabama reopened.

She said, “We are doing more testing in general because we’re testing all of our patients that are coming in to get procedures. That’s happening at all facilities across town and that pretty much if you’re scheduled for some type of procedure whether it’s surgery or colonoscopy we are doing pre-COVID testing on those patients in efforts to keep all of our patients and staff safe.”

Fox also told Cherish Lombard that many business owners want their employees tested before they return to work.

“We have been testing employees of nursing home groups, of other businesses that are wanting to open up,” she said.

Fox says another reason more tests are being administered around the state is because more test kits are now available and more places are offering testing.

“There’s urgent cares that are offering testing now, so we have testing options in multiple areas across the city. Franklin Health, Mobile County Health Department, which is great, which is what our community needs,” said Fox.

Fox says it’s too early to know if Alabama reopened too soon at this point. She believes we’ll get a more accurate answer in two weeks.

Between April 6 and May 14, there have been 273 positive COVID tests from the Ladd testing site.