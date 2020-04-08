More FREE COVID-19 testing in Baldwin County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County will have other days for COVID-19 testing in Robertsdale.

The testing will be by appointment only after you have been prescreened. Call 251-947-1910 for an appointment.

They are set from 10 am until 2 pm on the following days:

Thursday, April 9

Tuesday, April 14

Thursday, April 16

Tuesday, April 21

Thursday, April 23

The testing will take place at the public health clinic off Highway 90.

