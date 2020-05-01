More COVID-19 deaths reported in Escambia, Santa Rosa counties in Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The local death toll from COVID-19 grew Friday morning as the Florida Department of Health released updated numbers.

Here’s the breakdown of coronavirus-related deaths in the three Florida counties in the News 5 viewing area:

Escambia County – 12 deaths

Santa Rosa County – 8 deaths

Okaloosa County – 4 deaths

As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, 34,728 total cases and 1,314 deaths have been reported across Florida.

