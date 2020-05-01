More COVID-19 deaths reported in Escambia, Santa Rosa counties in Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The local death toll from COVID-19 grew Friday morning as the Florida Department of Health released updated numbers.
Here’s the breakdown of coronavirus-related deaths in the three Florida counties in the News 5 viewing area:
Escambia County – 12 deaths
Santa Rosa County – 8 deaths
Okaloosa County – 4 deaths
As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, 34,728 total cases and 1,314 deaths have been reported across Florida.
LATEST STORIES
- What’s Working: WKRG hosting telethon for Salvation Army to help struggling families
- USA to resume in-person classes for Fall 2020 semester
- LIVE: Jefferson Co. Unified Command Center provides COVID-19 response updates
- Ascension Providence will resume elective surgeries May 4
- Navy hospital ships, once thought critical, see few patients