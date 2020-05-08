More Alabama businesses to reopen under amended safer-at-home order

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Governor Kay Ivey on Friday amended the state’s safer-at-home order to allow more businesses to reopen. The order takes effect Monday, May 11 at 5 p.m. and will expire on Friday, May 22 at 5 p.m.

WHAT’S CHANGING

NON-WORK GATHERINGS
Removing 10 person limit. Still required to maintain 6 feet of distance between persons not from same household

RESTAURANTS, BARS AND BREWERIES
May open with limited table seating, 6 feet between tables and subject to additional sanitation rules and guidelines

ATHLETIC FACILITIES (SUCH AS FITNESS CENTERS AND COMMERCIAL GYMS)
Athletic facilities may open subject to social-distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines. Specified
athletic activities are still not allowed

CLOSE-CONTACT SERVICE PROVIDERS
Close-contact service providers (such as barber shops, hair salons, nail salons, tattoo services)
may open subject to social-distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines

BEACHES
Open with no limit on gatherings. Must maintain 6 feet of separation

WHAT’S STAYING THE SAME:

INDIVIDUALS
Encouraged to stay home and follow good sanitation practices

EMPLOYERS
Businesses may open subject to sanitation and social-distancing guidelines; certain higher-risk
businesses and activities remain closed

RETAIL STORES
All retail stores open subject to 50% occupancy rate, social-distancing and sanitation rules

ENTERTAINMENT VENUES (SUCH AS NIGHT CLUBS, THEATERS, BOWLING ALLEYS)
Still closed

MEDICAL PROCEDURES
Allowed unless prohibited in the future by the State Health Officer to preserve resources necessary to diagnose and treat COVID-19; providers must follow COVID-19-related rules and guidance from state regulatory boards or public health authorities

SENIOR CITIZEN CENTERS
Regular programming still suspended except meals still available through curbside pick-up or delivery

EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTIONS
Still closed to in-person instruction (except for daytime special activities programs)

CHILD DAY CARE FACILITIES
Still must not allow 12 or more children in a room

HOSPITALS AND NURSING HOMES
Still must implement policies to restrict visitation

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Trending Stories