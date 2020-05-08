More Alabama businesses to reopen under amended safer-at-home order

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Governor Kay Ivey on Friday amended the state’s safer-at-home order to allow more businesses to reopen. The order takes effect Monday, May 11 at 5 p.m. and will expire on Friday, May 22 at 5 p.m.

WHAT’S CHANGING

NON-WORK GATHERINGS

Removing 10 person limit. Still required to maintain 6 feet of distance between persons not from same household



RESTAURANTS, BARS AND BREWERIES

May open with limited table seating, 6 feet between tables and subject to additional sanitation rules and guidelines



ATHLETIC FACILITIES (SUCH AS FITNESS CENTERS AND COMMERCIAL GYMS)

Athletic facilities may open subject to social-distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines. Specified

athletic activities are still not allowed



CLOSE-CONTACT SERVICE PROVIDERS

Close-contact service providers (such as barber shops, hair salons, nail salons, tattoo services)

may open subject to social-distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines



BEACHES

Open with no limit on gatherings. Must maintain 6 feet of separation

WHAT’S STAYING THE SAME:

INDIVIDUALS

Encouraged to stay home and follow good sanitation practices



EMPLOYERS

Businesses may open subject to sanitation and social-distancing guidelines; certain higher-risk

businesses and activities remain closed



RETAIL STORES

All retail stores open subject to 50% occupancy rate, social-distancing and sanitation rules



ENTERTAINMENT VENUES (SUCH AS NIGHT CLUBS, THEATERS, BOWLING ALLEYS)

Still closed



MEDICAL PROCEDURES

Allowed unless prohibited in the future by the State Health Officer to preserve resources necessary to diagnose and treat COVID-19; providers must follow COVID-19-related rules and guidance from state regulatory boards or public health authorities



SENIOR CITIZEN CENTERS

Regular programming still suspended except meals still available through curbside pick-up or delivery



EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTIONS

Still closed to in-person instruction (except for daytime special activities programs)



CHILD DAY CARE FACILITIES

Still must not allow 12 or more children in a room



HOSPITALS AND NURSING HOMES

Still must implement policies to restrict visitation

