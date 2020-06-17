Montgomery ordinance to mandate masks fails

MONTGOMERY, Ala (WKRG) — A mandatory mask wearing ordinance failed to pass a vote in Montgomery, Alabama. The proposal would have made it mandatory to wear a mask in a public place where there are groups of 25 or more people. Montgomery area doctors and medical personnel spoke before the city council vote Tuesday night.

They all said they felt the mask ordinance would have been a big step in the right direction. As of June 14th, Montgomery county had the highest number of covid-19 cases in the state. One doctor said half the patients were on ventilators … and that at least 85-percent were black. The mask ordinance was backed by the mayor, but the city council did not support it. The vote ended in a tie — four to four. One councilman who was against the ordinance said it was a breach of government control. The council did vote in favor of adopting an unenforceable resolution asking people to wear masks.